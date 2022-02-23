GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2022 Released: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has formally released the Gujarat 10th and 12th Board Exam 2022 Time Table for the upcoming board exams.Also Read - BSNL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 24 Posts Begins at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in| Deets Inside

According to the detailed exam schedule released by the Gujarat Board, the GSEB HSC exam 2022 for Science and the General stream will begin from March 28 and the vocational examination will be held from April 4, 2022. The GSEB SSC exam 2022 will commence from March 28, 2022.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the SSC and HSC Science and General Stream Date Sheets on the official website of the board, gseb.org. One can check the exam schedule from the table given below.

GSEB HSC timetable 2022 for General Stream

Date

Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)

Subject (Exam timing- 3 pm – 6:15 pm)

March 28, 2022

Sahkar Panchayat

Namanam muḷa tatvo

March 29, 2022

History

Statistics

March 30, 2022

Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi

Philosophy

March 31, 2022

Economics

April 1, 2022

Secretariat practices and Commerce

Geography

April 4, 2022

Social Science

Business Administration

April 5, 2022

Music Theory

Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)

April 6, 2022

Psychology

April 7, 2022

First language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil

April 8, 2022

Hindi (second language)

April 9, 2022

Painting (Theoretical)

Painting (Practical)

Healthcare(T)

Retails (T)

Beauty and Wellness

Travel and Tourism

Computer Introduction

April 11, 2022

Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit

April 12, 2022

Rajyashastra

Sociology

GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 for Science

Date

Subject (Exam Time 3 to 6:30 PM)

March 28, 2022

Physics

March 30, 2022

Chemistry

April 1, 2022

Biology

April 4, 2022

Mathematics

April 6, 2022

English – First Language & Second Language

April 8, 2022

First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)

Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2022 GSEB: All Subjects

10th GSEB exam date 2022

Subjects

March 28, 2022

First Language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia

March 30, 2022

Basic Mathematics

March 31, 2022

Standard Mathematics

April 4, 2022

Science & Technology

April 6, 2022

Social Science

April 7, 2022

Gujarati (Second Language)

April 8, 2022

English (Second Language)

April 9, 2022

Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails

For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with a direct link to download the exam schedule. One can check the detailed schedule from the link given below.

GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2022: Check Official Notification Here