GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2022 Released: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has formally released the Gujarat 10th and 12th Board Exam 2022 Time Table for the upcoming board exams.

According to the detailed exam schedule released by the Gujarat Board, the GSEB HSC exam 2022 for Science and the General stream will begin from March 28 and the vocational examination will be held from April 4, 2022. The GSEB SSC exam 2022 will commence from March 28, 2022.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the SSC and HSC Science and General Stream Date Sheets on the official website of the board, gseb.org. One can check the exam schedule from the table given below.

GSEB HSC timetable 2022 for General Stream

Date Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am – 1:45 pm) Subject (Exam timing- 3 pm – 6:15 pm) March 28, 2022 Sahkar Panchayat Namanam muḷa tatvo March 29, 2022 History Statistics March 30, 2022 Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi Philosophy March 31, 2022 — Economics April 1, 2022 Secretariat practices and Commerce Geography April 4, 2022 Social Science Business Administration April 5, 2022 Music Theory Gujarati (second language) / English (second language) April 6, 2022 – Psychology April 7, 2022 — First language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil April 8, 2022 – Hindi (second language) April 9, 2022 Painting (Theoretical) Painting (Practical) Healthcare(T) Retails (T) Beauty and Wellness Travel and Tourism Computer Introduction April 11, 2022 – Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit April 12, 2022 Rajyashastra Sociology

GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 for Science

Date Subject (Exam Time 3 to 6:30 PM) March 28, 2022 Physics March 30, 2022 Chemistry April 1, 2022 Biology April 4, 2022 Mathematics April 6, 2022 English – First Language & Second Language April 8, 2022 First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)

Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2022 GSEB: All Subjects

10th GSEB exam date 2022 Subjects March 28, 2022 First Language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 30, 2022 Basic Mathematics March 31, 2022 Standard Mathematics April 4, 2022 Science & Technology April 6, 2022 Social Science April 7, 2022 Gujarati (Second Language) April 8, 2022 English (Second Language) April 9, 2022 Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails

For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with a direct link to download the exam schedule. One can check the detailed schedule from the link given below.