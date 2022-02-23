GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2022 Released: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has formally released the Gujarat 10th and 12th Board Exam 2022 Time Table for the upcoming board exams.Also Read - BSNL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 24 Posts Begins at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in| Deets Inside
According to the detailed exam schedule released by the Gujarat Board, the GSEB HSC exam 2022 for Science and the General stream will begin from March 28 and the vocational examination will be held from April 4, 2022. The GSEB SSC exam 2022 will commence from March 28, 2022. Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For 202 Posts Begins Tomorrow at indianbank.in| Here's Direct Link
The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the SSC and HSC Science and General Stream Date Sheets on the official website of the board, gseb.org. One can check the exam schedule from the table given below. Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 48 Executive Trainee Posts at gailonline.com
GSEB HSC timetable 2022 for General Stream
Date
Subject (Exam timing- 10:00 am – 1:45 pm)
Subject (Exam timing- 3 pm – 6:15 pm)
March 28, 2022
Sahkar Panchayat
Namanam muḷa tatvo
March 29, 2022
History
Statistics
March 30, 2022
Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi
Philosophy
March 31, 2022
—
Economics
April 1, 2022
Secretariat practices and Commerce
Geography
April 4, 2022
Social Science
Business Administration
April 5, 2022
Music Theory
Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)
April 6, 2022
–
Psychology
April 7, 2022
—
First language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil
April 8, 2022
–
Hindi (second language)
April 9, 2022
Painting (Theoretical)
Painting (Practical)
Healthcare(T)
Retails (T)
Beauty and Wellness
Travel and Tourism
Computer Introduction
April 11, 2022
–
Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit
April 12, 2022
Rajyashastra
Sociology
GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 for Science
Date
Subject (Exam Time 3 to 6:30 PM)
March 28, 2022
Physics
March 30, 2022
Chemistry
April 1, 2022
Biology
April 4, 2022
Mathematics
April 6, 2022
English – First Language & Second Language
April 8, 2022
First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)
Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2022 GSEB: All Subjects
10th GSEB exam date 2022
Subjects
March 28, 2022
First Language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia
March 30, 2022
Basic Mathematics
March 31, 2022
Standard Mathematics
April 4, 2022
Science & Technology
April 6, 2022
Social Science
April 7, 2022
Gujarati (Second Language)
April 8, 2022
English (Second Language)
April 9, 2022
Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails
For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with a direct link to download the exam schedule. One can check the detailed schedule from the link given below.