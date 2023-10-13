By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2024: Check Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Exam Schedule Here
Download the GSEB SSC timetable 2024 and GSEB HSC timetable 2024 by visiting the official website of the Board at gseb.org.
GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2024 PDF at gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has released the date sheets for Class 10(SSC) and Class 12(HSC) board exams 2024. Students can download the GSEB SSC timetable 2024 and GSEB HSC timetable 2024 by visiting the official website of the Board at gseb.org. According to the Gujarat Board exam timetable 2024, the Class 12 science stream and Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) is scheduled to be conducted between March 11 to March 26, 2024.
As per the Gujarat board timetable Class 10th and 12th schedule, the GSEB HSC, SSC exams 2024 will be held from March 11 to March 22, 2024. Meanwhile, the Board will conduct the GSEB vocational stream exams till March 26.
GSEB Class 10th, 12th Datesheet(PDF)
For more details, check the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar.
