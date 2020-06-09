GSEB SSC Results 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the results of class 10th or SSC examinations on its official website. Candidates can check their result on the board’s official website gseb.org. Also Read - Gujarat Board Class X Result Declared, But Official Website gseb.org a Bit Slow | Here's How to Check

However, candidates should note that due to heavy traffic, the website might not load or take some time to load. Also, this year, nearly 11 lakh students had appeared for class 10th exams.

Steps to check GSEB Class 10th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website gseb.org

Step 2: As soon as the website opens, you’ll be asked to enter your 7-digit seat number

Step 3: Enter your seat number and click on ‘Go’

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

In 2019, the board had released class 10th exam results on May 21 and on May 28 the year before. This year, however, the result got delayed because the evaluation process couldn’t be completed in time due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Last year, 66.97% students had passed the class 10th exams.

Notably, these are the second set of results declared by the GSEB in recent days. Earlier, on May 17, it had announced the results for class 12 Science exam. A total of 71.34% candidates emerged successful in the 12th Science exam.