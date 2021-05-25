Gujarat Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Going as per the directives by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Tuesday submitted its plan for the class 12 board exams and said it will be held as per the existing system. “The exams of Science and General Streams will begin on July 1. Part-1 of Science stream will have multiple choice questions and the Part 2 will comprise descriptive writing,” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama made the announcement on Tuesday. Also Read - Gujarat Extends Night Curfew In All 36 Districts Till May 28 | Check Full List Of Restrictions

He also announced that the Part-1 of science stream will have MCQs and descriptive writing in Part-2. Also Read - PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Diu Today After Cyclone Tauktae Leaves Trail of Destruction

Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system. Exams of science & general streams will begin on July 1. Part-1 of science stream will have MCQs &descriptive writing in Part-2: Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/GlIooaqlC4 Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: Strong Winds Batter Gujarat Coast; Landfall Process to Continue Another Two Hours — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Earlier, the Gujarat Board, GSEB 12th Exams 2021 were postponed. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced that the class 12 board examinations would be conducted at a later date. He had also said that the current situation is not appropriate to conduct Gujarat 12th Board Exam 2021. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB 12th Exams 2021 was earlier scheduled to begin from May 15, 2021. He had added that the state education department would review the situation and take appropriate decision in due course of time.

The decision to postpone the Gujarat Board, GSEB 12th Exams 2021, was taken in a core committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister and the Education Minister. The meeting was held on May 15, 2021. The Gujarat Board, GSEB 12th Exams 2021, will be conducted once the COVID 19 situation in the state is under control.