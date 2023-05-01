GSEB Gujarat 12th Result For Science to be Released Tomorrow: Check Score, Toppers List on gseb.org
After the result link is activated, students can check and download their results from the official website at gseb.org.
GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 on May 2 at 9 AM. After the result link is activated, students can check and download their results from the official website at gseb.org.
Also Read:
The GSEB conducted Class 12 exams from March 14 to 25, 2023 and Class 10 exams from March 14 to 28, 2023.
You may like to read
This year, a total of 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat 12th Board Exams 2023 in the Science stream, out of which 1,06,347 students appeared.
GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Check Score on WhatsApp
The students can check their result on WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971.
GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: How To Check Score Via SMS
- Go to SMS application and type – HSC(space)SeatNumber
- Send this SMS to 56263
- Then, your score will appear on screen.
GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score
- First you need to visit official website at gseb.org
- Then, the students need to click on the GSEB 12th Result link
- After this, a new login page will open, where you will have to enter your roll number and other details
- The, Class 12 science result will appear on the screen
- You have to download and take a printout of the result for reference.
Apart from the GSEB 12th Science Result 2023, the GUJCET 2023 Result will also be announced on May 02, 2023. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test was held for the candidates on April 3, 2023, in a single shift – from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
GUJCET 2023 Result: How to check score
- You have to visit official website at gujcet.gseb.org
- Then, click on the GUJCET 2023 result link
- Then, login using your details
- After this, your GUJCET result will be displayed on the screen
- You will have to download and take printout for reference.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.