GSEB Gujarat 12th Result For Science to be Released Tomorrow: Check Score, Toppers List on gseb.org

After the result link is activated, students can check and download their results from the official website at gseb.org.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 on May 2 at 9 AM. After the result link is activated, students can check and download their results from the official website at gseb.org.

The GSEB conducted Class 12 exams from March 14 to 25, 2023 and Class 10 exams from March 14 to 28, 2023.

This year, a total of 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat 12th Board Exams 2023 in the Science stream, out of which 1,06,347 students appeared.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Check Score on WhatsApp

The students can check their result on WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: How To Check Score Via SMS

Go to SMS application and type – HSC(space)SeatNumber

Send this SMS to 56263

Then, your score will appear on screen.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

First you need to visit official website at gseb.org

Then, the students need to click on the GSEB 12th Result link

After this, a new login page will open, where you will have to enter your roll number and other details

The, Class 12 science result will appear on the screen

You have to download and take a printout of the result for reference.

Apart from the GSEB 12th Science Result 2023, the GUJCET 2023 Result will also be announced on May 02, 2023. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test was held for the candidates on April 3, 2023, in a single shift – from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

GUJCET 2023 Result: How to check score

You have to visit official website at gujcet.gseb.org

Then, click on the GUJCET 2023 result link

Then, login using your details

After this, your GUJCET result will be displayed on the screen

You will have to download and take printout for reference.

