GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has declared the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results on Saturday, June 4. The GSEB Class 12 results 2022 was announced at 8 am today. Students can check the GSEB HSC general stream and vocational results on the official website of Gujarat board at gseb.org or gsebeservice.com. To check and access the GSEB HSC result 2022, students will have to use their six-digits seat number on the official result window – gseb.org. According to GSEB 12th evaluation criteria, a student must score a minimum of Grade ‘D’ in all the subjects to be considered qualified.Also Read - GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2022 to be Declared on June 6: Here’s How to Check Score on gseb.org.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- gseb.org Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link Enter the log-in credentials- six-digit seat number Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022 Take a print out for further reference.

GSHSEB Class 12 result 2022: How to check via SMS

Type GJ12S<space>Seat Number Send SMS to 58888111

GSEB HSC Science exam result 2022 was earlier announced on May 12, and a total of 68,681 students qualified in the HSC Science exam, the pass percentage touched at 72.02 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys marginally with a pass percentage of 72.05 per cent. Also Read - GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2022 to be Declared Tomorrow at 8 AM: Here’s How to Check Score

As per rules, to pass the exam, students have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall. Those students who scored E grade should be prepared for the supplementary exams. Also Read - West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: Arnab Ghorai, Raunak Mondal Secure Top Ranks | Full Toppers List

Nearly 9.64 lakh students across Gujarat are appearing for their Class 10 Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) examinations conducted