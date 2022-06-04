GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2022 Date and Time: Those who are waiting for the GSEB SSC Result 2022, here’s an update for you. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, on Saturday said it will declare the Class 10 board results 2022 on June 6, 2022 at 8 AM. After the results are declared, students can then check their respective board results on the official website gseb.org.Also Read - GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 General Stream Result 2022 Declared: Here’s How To Download Marksheets

The time and date about the GSEB Class 10th result was announced by State education Minister Jitu Vaghani. Taking to the twitter he said, the result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s Std-10 and Sanskrit first examination on June 6 at 8 AM. Also Read - Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Result 2022 to Release Soon: Check Steps to Download GSEB Class 10th Result

It must be noted that the GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 started on March 28, 2022 and ended on April 9, 2022 in various test centres across the state. Also Read - GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Latest Update: Probable Date, Websites, Key Details Here

GSEB SSC Result 2022: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official website, i.e., gseb.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC Result 2022’ (ONCE DECLARED)

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier in the day, the GSEB declared the Gujarat HSC general stream results 2022 at 8 AM on its official website.