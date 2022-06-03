GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Latest Update: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will announce GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 on Saturday, June 4. As per the latest updates, the Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 AM. After the results are out, the students can check the HSC general exam result on the official website- gseb.org.Also Read - GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 General Stream Result 2022 Declared: Here’s How To Download Marksheets

Confirming the GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 date and time, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Friday said the GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 AM. Also Read - GSEB HSC Science Result 2022: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Stream Result Declared at gseb.org, 72.02% Clear Exams

“The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 207 will be published on 4/6/2022 at 09:00 am,” he tweeted.

ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૨ સામાન્ય પ્રવાહ, વ્યવસાયલક્ષી પ્રવાહ, ઉ.ઉ.બુ.પ્રવાહ અને સંસ્કૃત મધ્યમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૪/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022

Around 4.26 Lakh students have appeared for the GSEB HSC 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams. The announcement about GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 Date and Time comes as a big relief for class 12 students who have been waiting for the same since a month.

The students must be knowing that the Gujarat Board has already released the GSEB HSC Science Result 2022 on May 12. A total of 1.07 lakh candidates had appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC Science exam this year and the pass percentage was recorded at 72.02 per cent for science stream this year.

How to check Gujarat HSC Result 2022 online?