GSEB HSC Science, GUJCET Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to announce the Gujarat Board Class 12 or HSC final exam results for Science stream and Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2022 on May 12. Soon after the formal announcement, the GSEB HSC Science, GUJCET Result 2022 will be available on the official website of the board i.e. gseb.org. The candidates who are waiting for their results are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the scorecard.Also Read - GSEB Board Exams 2022 Schedule Released: Check Datesheet Details Here

The candidates must note that the GSEB 12th Commerce, Arts and Vocational stream result date and time has not been confirmed yet. Also Read - GUJCET 2022: Application Process Begins at gujcet.gseb.org | Here’s How to Register

We here at India.com are in constant touch with our sources and will be updating for important news here. We request the candidates to bookmark this page and check it at regular intervals for all the latest updates. Also Read - GSEB SSC Result 2021: Repeater/Private Results Announced on Gujarat Board's Website at gseb.org | Steps to Check Scores

Gujarat Board HSC, GUJCET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of GSEB, gseb.org

Enter the login details and click on submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and take a printout

GSEB Class 12 board examination was held from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams. Around 5 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year. GUJCET, the state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering and other professional courses, took place on April 18.