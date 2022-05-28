Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB will soon declare the GSEB SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results 2022. As per the reports, the Board will announce the results of the SSC final exam in the first half of June 2022. However, GSHSEB has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the GSEB SSC result 2022.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 797 Selection Posts Begins at ssc.nic.in| Read Details Here

Once declared, students can download their GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, and Commerce results from the official website gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were conducted from March 28 to April 9, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result.

Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Result 2022: How to Download

Go to the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board at gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘G SEB HSC result 2022 or GSEB SSC result 2022 ’

’ Enter the login credentials such as your seat number and click on submit option.

Your GSEB HSC, SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per reports, this year, around 8 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 Board exams. Meanwhile, more than 7 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 Board. The GSEB Class 10 exam 2022 was held in nearly 2500 examination halls across the state. For more details, visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.