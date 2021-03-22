GSEB Gujarat Class 12: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released GSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2021 today, on March 22, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2021 from the official website, gsebeservice.com. In this article, we have mentioned the direct link below through which the candidates can download the Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2021 directly. To download the GSEB admit card, students would need their login details. Registered email ID and mobile number also required in order to download the GSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2021. Also Read - Gujarat 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021 Time Table Released at gseb.org, Check GSEB SSC and HSC Science and General Stream Date Sheet

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - GSEB HSC Board Exam 2021: Gujarat Board to hold Class 12 Practical Exam for Science Stream Students from March 30

Visit the website of the Gujarat School Education Board. Also Read - Gujarat Board Exams 2021: GSHSEB Likely to Conduct Class 10, 12 Exams in THIS Month, Details Here

Click on the link “Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2021”.

Enter your school index number, such as 01.001.

Enter your GSEB registered mobile number or email ID to log in.

Submit the One Time Password (OTP) received on your registered email id or mobile no.

Enter captcha code being displayed and click on login to check the admit card.

Download and print Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2021 for any future reference.

CLICK HERE FOR GSEB Gujarat Class 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2021

As per the Gujarat Board GSEB class 12th date sheet, the Science HSC practical exams will begin on March 30, 2021. The class 12 practical examinations for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be held at various exam centres across the state.

The students must note that can change their registered email ID or mobile number by sending a request on their school letter pad with principal signature & school index number to gsebsciht@gmail.com.