GSEB GUJCET 2020 registration: The online registrations for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 has begun by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on the official website gujcet.gseb.org.

All those who are interested can visit the official website and apply for the same.

Here’s how you can apply for GUJCET 2020 examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration link.

Step 3: Now, enter your credentials. Complete the registration process.

Step 4: Take a print-out of the same for a future reference.

A candidate will also need to pay an application fee of Rs 300. They may choose to pay via online method.