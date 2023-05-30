Home

Education

GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2023: Gujarat HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Results Tomorrow at 8 AM on gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2023: Gujarat HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Results Tomorrow at 8 AM on gseb.org

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: As per official notice, the GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 will be declared at 8 AM on May 31 on the official website - gseb.org.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Students can download the Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result for Commerce and Arts from the official website.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023 on May 31. As per official notice, the GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 will be declared at 8 AM on the official website – gseb.org. Students can download the Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result for Commerce and Arts from the official website.

How to Check GSEB HSC Result 2023?

The Board declared the GSEB HSC result for the science stream on May 2, 2023. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 65.58%. The pass percentage of Group A was 72.27% and the pass percentage of Group B was 61.71%. The GSEB conducted Class 12 exams from March 14 to 25, 2023, and Class 10 exams from March 14 to 28, 2023.

You may like to read

Step 1: Visit Gujarat Board’s official website , , and .

Visit Gujarat Board’s official website , and . Step 2: On the homepage, find the “Results” or “Examination” section.

On the homepage, find the “Results” or “Examination” section. Step 3: Find the link for the Class 12th Results.

Find the link for the Class 12th Results. Step 4: Enter the details such as your roll number and other required information.

Enter the details such as your roll number and other required information. Step 5: The GSEB HSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Earlier, the Gujarat government had cancelled the board exams in 2021, after the CBSE class 12 board examination for the academic year 2020-2021 was scrapped by the Central Government. The GSEB Class 12 Results were calculated using special evaluation criteria. For the class 12 HSC results, the ratio was divided into 50:25:25, respectively. 4,00,127 students in total were evaluated, and nearly 6,000 of them received extra grace marks under mass promotion. 28, students received a grade below E2 (20 marks or less), and 5,885 students received an E1 grade, which is 32 to 21 marks.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 76.29 percent, an increase of 3.02 percent from the previous year’s 73.27 percent. Girls fared better than boys, with 82.20 percent of female students passing the HSC exam, compared to 70.97 percent of male students. Patan had the highest passing rate with 86.27 percent, while Panchmahal had the lowest passing rate with 64.76 percent of students passing the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES