GSEB HSC 12th Results 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the GSEB HSC 12th Commerce and Arts Results 2020 on its official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check the same by visiting the official website – gseb.org.

A total of 5,27,140 candidates appeared for the GSEB General Exam, and the passing percentage stood at 76.29 per cent. The pass percentage in 2019 was 68.8 per cent.

All details regarding the passing criteria, rechecking and re-evaluation, toppers list etc will also be available on the website later in the day.

Here’s how to check your GSEB HSC 12th Commerce and Arts Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB HSC – gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says GSEB HSC General result

Step 3: Fill in your details in the required boxes and hit submit

Step 4: Your Gujarat Board result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and save a copy for future reference.