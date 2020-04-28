GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2020: The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) has published the class 12th provisional answer keys online. Candidates who appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination 2020, can check their answer key online at gsebeservice.com. Also Read - GSEB GUJCET 2020 Registration Begins on Official Website gujcet.gseb.org | Know Here How to Apply

Candidates, notably, will have the option to raise objections, if any. They can do this by sending an email at gsebsciencekey2020@gmail.com before May 4. However, they will have to pay Rs 500 per question per objection.

Applicants will have to transfer the fees online.

Steps to check GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website gsebeservice.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘HSC Science Examination March 2020 Examination Provisional Answer Key’

Step 3: You will first see the prescribed format for sending objections, if any

Step 4: On scrolling down, you will see the answer key

Step 5: Check the answer answer key, download it and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can click here to directly access the PDF file containing the provisional answer key.

As per a statement by Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Gujarat CM, the evaluation process for class 10 and 12 board exams 2020 began on April 16. The Gujarat board exams began from March 5 for class 10 and ended on March 17.

Class 12 exams, meanwhile, started from March 5, and ended on March 21.