Gujarat Board Results (GSEB): The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is likely to announce the HSC or Class 12 final exam results for Arts and Commerce streams soon. According to the latest reports, the board is likely announce the results in the last week of May. The candidates must note that the board has not announced any official date for the declaration of results yet.

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB Arts, Commerce scorecards will be available on the official website of the Gujarat Board i.e. gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

Students should note that date and time for Arts, Commerce stream results is yet to be announced.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Go to the official website of GSEB On the homepage, click on the HSC Arts or Commerce result link Enter your final exam seat number Submit and check result

Here are some of the key details: