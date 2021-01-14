GSEB HSC Board Exam 2021: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has announced that GSEB HSC / Class 12 Practical Exams for Science Stream Students would be held from 30th March 2021. According to the official notification released by the board, the practical examinations for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology students will be held at various exam centres across the state. Also Read - Gujarat Board Exams 2021: GSHSEB Likely to Conduct Class 10, 12 Exams in THIS Month, Details Here

The candidates who are preparing for the examinations can visit the official website of the board for all the latest updates.

The general stream students can expect the announcement of practical dates from the Gujarat board soon.

The GSEB HSC board exam students must note that the actual timetable or date sheet will be released by the respective schools. Schools have been advised to locally design the exam time table for practical exams for GSEB HSC Exam 2021 and invite class 12 students in small batches to hold the examination.

The Gujarat government had reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 in the state from January 11 onwards. The announcement was made by the state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. The education minister informed that the state government had decided on reopening of schools only after taking all the necessary preparations for it, Students who will attend the regular classes will not require parental approval for it.