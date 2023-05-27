Home

GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Not Today, Clarifies Gujarat Board

GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Date And Time: A press release has been making rounds on social media that claims that the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Results will be announced today, May 27, 2023.

GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Date And Time: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSEB) has issued a notification about fake news regarding the Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Arts And Commerce result date. A press release has been making rounds on social media that claims that the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Results will be announced today, May 27, 2023. The board has denied the claims and states that the viral press release was fake.

According to the official notice shared by the Board, the notice is false and no such press release has been published by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar. The Board has also informed everyone that the press release is false and that when the results of class 12 (general stream) are officially declared by the Board, they will be posted on the Board’s website. This press release is incorrect, and the board denies it.

GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Date And Time Notice – PDF

To recall our readers, GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 was declared on May 2, 2023. This year 65.58 percent students passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Results. The GSEB conducted Class 12 exams from March 14 to 25, 2023 and Class 10 exams from March 14 to 28, 2023. For more details, check the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSEB).

