GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Soon; Check Past Years’ Result Trends

GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Date: The Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Arts And Commerce Result 2023 can be accessed through the Gujarat Board official website, gseb.org, and gsebeservice.com.

PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 Soon at pseb.ac.in; Expected Dates Here.

GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Date: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Arts And Commerce Result Date anytime soon. Ahead of the result, the Board will publish a press release regarding the GSEB HSC Result announcement date on its official website. The Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Arts And Commerce Result 2023 can be accessed through the Gujarat Board official website, gseb.org, and gsebeservice.com. To check the Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Arts And Commerce Result, registered students will have to enter their roll number.

Due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the state government decided to cancel the board exams in 2021, after the CBSE class 12 board examination for the academic year 2020-2021 was scrapped by the Central Government. The GSEB class 12 Results were calculated using special evaluation criteria. For the class 12 HSC results, the ratio was divided into 50:25:25, respectively. 4,00,127 students in total were evaluated, and nearly 6,000 of them received extra grace marks under mass promotion. 28, students received a grade below E2 (20 marks or less), and 5,885 students received an E1 grade, which is 32 to 21 marks.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 76.29 percent, an increase of 3.02 percent from the previous year’s 73.27 percent. Girls fared better than boys, with 82.20 percent of female students passing the HSC exam, compared to 70.97 percent of male students. Patan had the highest passing rate with 86.27 percent, while Panchmahal had the lowest passing rate with 64.76 percent of students passing the exam.

GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Date And Time: Check Previous Year’s Result Data

Last year, the overall pass percentage for GSEB general stream candidates was 86.91%. Check the previous year’s result statistics.

Name of the Events GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 GSEB HSC Class 12th Science Result 2023 Number of regular students appeared 3,35,145 1,06,347 Total number of students(passed examination) 2,91,287 68,681 (Regular students) Overall Pass Percentage 86.91% 72.02% Pass Percentage(Male Candidate) 84.67% 72% Pass Percentage(Female Candidate) 89.23% 72.05%

How to Check GSEB HSC Result 2023?

The Board declared the GSEB HSC result for the science stream on May 2, 2023. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 65.58%. The pass percentage of Group A was 72.27% and the pass percentage of Group B was 61.71%. The GSEB conducted Class 12 exams from March 14 to 25, 2023, and Class 10 exams from March 14 to 28, 2023.

Step 1: Visit Gujarat Board’s official website , gseb.org, and gsebeservice.com.

Visit Gujarat Board’s official website gseb.org, and gsebeservice.com. Step 2: On the homepage, find the “Results” or “Examination” section.

On the homepage, find the “Results” or “Examination” section. Step 3: Find the link for the Class 12th Results.

Find the link for the Class 12th Results. Step 4: Enter the details such as your roll number and other required information.

Enter the details such as your roll number and other required information. Step 5: The GSEB HSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSEB).

