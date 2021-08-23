GSEB HSC Result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the GSEB 12th General Stream Result 2021 on the official website of the Board – gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. The candidates who appeared for the GSEB HSC General Stream Examination 2021 are advised to visit the official website of the Board to check and download the result. The direct link to check and download the HSC General Stream (Repeater/Private/Isolated) July 2021 is provided below for the reference of the students.Also Read - GSEB 12th Science Result 2021: Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC Science Result Date And Time | Steps To Check Scores At gseb.org Here

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check and download the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2021: Also Read - Gujarat Board GSHSEB Date Sheet 2021 For Class 10, 12 Released: Check Details Here