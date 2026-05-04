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GSEB HSC Result 2026 Download link Today LIVE: Gujarat 12th results, scorecard today at gseb.org, Digilocker

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar(GSHSEB) will announce the Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 9:39 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
GSEB HSC Result 2026 Download link Today LIVE: Gujarat 12th results, scorecard today at gseb.org, Digilocker
GSEB HSC Result 2026 Download link Today LIVE: Gujarat 12th results, scorecard today at gseb.org, Digilocker(Photo Credit: Screengrab of official website)

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar(GSHSEB) will announce the Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026 today, May 4, 2026, at 10 AM. The Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026 will be declared at gseb.org. In order to pass the examination, a student must secure at least 33 per cent in each subject and in aggregate. Nearly 5.01 lakh students have appeared in the General Stream.

Live Updates

  • May 4, 2026 9:40 AM IST

    GSEB HSC Result 2026 Download link Today LIVE: Gujarat 12th results, scorecard today at gseb.org, Digilocker

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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