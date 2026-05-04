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GSEB HSC Result 2026 Download link Today LIVE: Gujarat 12th results, scorecard today at gseb.org, Digilocker

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GSEB HSC Result 2026 Download link Today LIVE: Gujarat 12th results, scorecard today at gseb.org, Digilocker

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar(GSHSEB) will announce the Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026.

GSEB HSC Result 2026 Download link Today LIVE: Gujarat 12th results, scorecard today at gseb.org, Digilocker(Photo Credit: Screengrab of official website)

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar(GSHSEB) will announce the Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026 today, May 4, 2026, at 10 AM. The Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026 will be declared at gseb.org. In order to pass the examination, a student must secure at least 33 per cent in each subject and in aggregate. Nearly 5.01 lakh students have appeared in the General Stream.

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