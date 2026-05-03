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GSEB HSC Result 2026: Gujarat board Class 12 Science results download link to be active on May 4; how to check scores on Digilocker, gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2026: Gujarat board Class 12 Science results download link to be active on May 4; how to check scores on Digilocker, gseb.org

GSEB HSC Class 12th Science Result 2026 will be announced tomorrow, May 4, 2026. The board will display the results for the General, Vocational, U.U.B., and Sanskrit Madhyama.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 Latest Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar(GSHSEB) will announce the Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026 today, May 4, 2026, at 10 AM. The Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026 will be declared at gseb.org.

The result can also be accessed on the Digilocker. To download the GSEB 12th result, a student must enter his/her seat number. This year, the board conducted the DDC and HSC examinations from February 26 to March 16, 2026. Along with the GSEB HSC Class 12th Science Result, the board will display the results for the General, Vocational, U.U.B., and Sanskrit Madhyama.

Go to the official website at gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the GSEB 12th Result link

A new login page will open, enter your roll number and other details

Your Class 12 science result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

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