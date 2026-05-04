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GSEB HSC Result 2026: Gujarat Board Class 12th Science results download link today at gseb.org; how to check scores on Digilocker, official website

GSEB HSC Result 2026: Gujarat Board Class 12th Science results download link today at gseb.org; how to check scores on Digilocker, official website

GSEB HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026 will be declared at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 Latest Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar(GSHSEB) is all set to declare the Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026 today, May 4, 2026, at 10 AM. The Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2026 will be declared at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board result can also be accessed on the Digilocker. To download the GSEB 12th result, a student must enter his/her seat number. This year, the board conducted the DDC and HSC examinations from February 26 to March 16, 2026. Along with the GSEB HSC Class 12th Science Result, the board will display the results for the General, Vocational, U.U.B., and Sanskrit Madhyama.

GSEB HSC Result 2026: When will the Gujarat board Class 12 Science results be declared?

Visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar(GSHSEB) at gseb.org

On the homepage, look for the GSEB 12th Result link. You will be redirected to a new webpage.

A new login page will open.

Enter the login details, such as roll number and other details.

Your Class 12 science result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Stay tuned to this story. The story will be updated soon

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