ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • LIVE GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2023: Gujarat HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Results DECLARED on gseb.org
live

LIVE GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2023: Gujarat HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Results DECLARED on gseb.org

Students who are waiting for the result can check through the official website –  gseb.org. The link for candidates to check the results will be available online at 9 am. Candidates can keep visiting this page for updates on the results.

Updated: May 31, 2023 8:35 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

GSEB, gujarat board result, gujarat board, gujarat board result 2023, gujarat board 12th arts result 2023, gseb result 2023, gseb 12th science result 2023, gseb board, hsc science result 2023, gseb hsc commerce result 2023, gseb result 2023, gseb hsc arts result 2023, Gseb 12th result, gseb 12th commerce result, gseb 12th arts result, gseb inter result, Gujarat Board result, gseb hsc result 2023,gseb 12th result 2023,gseb hsc arts result 2023,gseb hsc commerce result 2023,gujarat board,gseb.org, Gseb result 2023, Gseb hsc result 2023, gujarat board result 2023, gseb.org result, gseb 12th class result 2023, gujarat hsc result date and time
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Students can download the Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result for Commerce and Arts from the official website.

GSEB HSC class 12 results 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) has announced the HSC (Class 12) board exam result for commerce and arts stream students today, May 31 at 8 am. Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Gujarat declared the result. Students who are waiting for the result can check through the official website –  gseb.org. The overall pass percentage is 73.27%.

The board has already released the HSC (Class 12) board exam result for science students on May 2, in which the overall pass percentage was 65.58%.

Live Updates

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Large difference in performance of students from various boards a challenge: Education ministry study

    Large difference in performance of students from various boards, significant variation in pass percentages and no level playing field for students in terms of standard are among the challenges identified by the Ministry of Education in an assessment of classes 10 and 12 exam results.

    The assessment has also pointed out that top five boards (Uttar Pradesh, CBSE, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal) cover about 50 per cent of students and the rest 50 per cent students are enrolled in 55 boards across the country.

    The study noted that the deviation in performance might be due to different patterns followed by boards and convergence of secondary and higher secondary boards into a single board in a state can help students.

    The assessment also found that different syllabi followed by boards have created barriers for national level entrance tests. (PTI)

  • 9:02 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2023: Commerce stream pass percentage

    The pass percentage of girl students stands at 80.39% whereas boys recorded 67.03% in Gujarat Board Class 12 arts, commerce exams 2023.

  • 8:55 AM IST
    GSEB Board Results 2023

    The pass percentage of girl students stands at 80.39% whereas boys recorded 67.03% pass percentage in Gujarat Board Class 12 arts, commerce exams 2023.

  • 8:41 AM IST
    GSEB Board Result 2023 Class 12: Grade Wise Result
    Grade A1: 1,875 students
    Grade B1: 52,291 students
    Grade B2: 83,596 students
    Grade C1: 1,01,797 students
    Grade C2: 77,043 students
    Grade D: 12,020 students
  • 8:40 AM IST
    GSEB Board Result 2023 Class 12: General Stream Result Pass Candidates
    No. of candidates appeared: 477392
    No. of candidates who’ve passed: 349792
    Pass percentage: 73.27 per cent.
  • 8:20 AM IST

    GSEB HSC 12th Board Results: How To Apply For Revaluation?

    Those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation. There’s an application fee of Rs 100 per subject for revaluation and those students will have a form online. The fee is to be paid through credit card/debit card/net banking or demand draft.
  • 8:10 AM IST

    GSEB HSC Board Results Declared

    The Gujarat State Education Board has released the results for the Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams. The pass percentage is 73.27%. Students can check gseb.org for results.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    How To Check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 via WhatsApp?

    Students can check their results by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number – 6357300971

  • 7:52 AM IST

    GSEB HSC 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023: How to check through SMS?

    Go to the messaging app and create a new SMS

    Then in body right GJ12Sseat number

    Send a message to 58888111

    After a while, the result will be sent to your phone

  • 7:51 AM IST

    GSEB HSC class 12 results 2023: How to check Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result?

    -Visit the official website of the board, gseb.org

    -Click on SSC Result link on the homepage

    -Enter your credentials and log in

    -Your result will be displayed on the screen

    -Check and keep the hard copy of the same with you for future reference

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.