LIVE GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2023: Gujarat HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Results DECLARED on gseb.org
Students who are waiting for the result can check through the official website – gseb.org. The link for candidates to check the results will be available online at 9 am. Candidates can keep visiting this page for updates on the results.
GSEB HSC class 12 results 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) has announced the HSC (Class 12) board exam result for commerce and arts stream students today, May 31 at 8 am. Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Gujarat declared the result. Students who are waiting for the result can check through the official website – gseb.org. The overall pass percentage is 73.27%.
The board has already released the HSC (Class 12) board exam result for science students on May 2, in which the overall pass percentage was 65.58%.
