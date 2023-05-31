Home

Education

LIVE GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2023: Gujarat HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Results DECLARED on gseb.org

live

LIVE GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2023: Gujarat HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Results DECLARED on gseb.org

Students who are waiting for the result can check through the official website – gseb.org. The link for candidates to check the results will be available online at 9 am. Candidates can keep visiting this page for updates on the results.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Students can download the Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result for Commerce and Arts from the official website.

GSEB HSC class 12 results 2023 LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) has announced the HSC (Class 12) board exam result for commerce and arts stream students today, May 31 at 8 am. Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Gujarat declared the result. Students who are waiting for the result can check through the official website – gseb.org. The overall pass percentage is 73.27%.

The board has already released the HSC (Class 12) board exam result for science students on May 2, in which the overall pass percentage was 65.58%.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES