GSEB HSC Science Result 2022 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB or GSHSB) will declare the Class 12 or Class 12 HSC Science board exam result on Thursday, May 12. The GSEB HSC Science Result will be announced at 10 am and the link to check the Gujarat board 12th Science result will be activated soon after the official announcement. However, the date and time for results of the GSEB Gujarat board Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams have not been confirmed yet. Around 5 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 exams in the state this year. Students who have appeared in the Class 12 Science Annual Examination will be able to download and check the 12th Science Result 2022 Gujarat Board by visiting the respective official website gseb.org after the announcement.Also Read - GUJCET 2022 Answer Key Released By Gujarat Board on gujcet.gseb.org. Raise Objections Before April 30

Follow LIVE Updates for GSEB HSC Science Result 2022:

08:30 am: To pass GSEB HSC result, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks or grade D. Those who get Grade E1 or Grade E2 in a maximum in the subjects have to appear to improve scores by appearing in supplementary exams. Students who score lower than that will be considered to have failed the exam and will have to repeat the year.

08:25 am: Apart from the Gujarat Board HSC Science result, GSEB will also release GUJCET or Gujarat CET results.

08:15 am: Gujarat Class 12th Science results will be available on the following websites: gseb.org, and gsebeservice.com.

08:00 am: GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Science result 2022: Steps to check

Go to the official website, gseb.org. On the homepage, the Gujarat board Science stream result link will be displayed. Click on it. Log in with the required details. Submit and view your result. Take a printout of the e-mark sheet.

07:45 am: Gujarat schools will be required to use the index numbers and passwords to download the Class 12th GSEB Science results from gseb.org.

07: 30 am: As per Gujarat board HSC Science assessment rules, a student must score a minimum of Grade ‘D’ in all the subjects to be considered qualified.

07:15 am: Class 12 board exam in Gujarat was held from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams.