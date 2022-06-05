GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2022 Latest News: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, will declare the Class 10 board result 2022 today, June 6, 2022, at 8:00 AM. Once the results are declared, registered students can download their mark sheet through the Board’s official website— gseb.org. This year, around 9.72 lakh students have appeared for the GSEB 10th SSC exam.Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks Posts Today; Apply Now at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

The Gujarat Board has conducted the GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 between March 28 to April 9, 2022, at various test centres across the state. It is to be noted that State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has announced the GSEB Class 10th result date and timing. Taking to the Twitter he said, the result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s Std-10 and Sanskrit first examination on June 6 at 8:00 AM. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the GSEB SSC Result. Also Read - TS POLYCET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till June 06| Here's How to Apply at polycetts.nic.in

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2022: Official Website to Download Score

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

GSEB SSC Result 2022: Here’s how to Check Gujarat Board Class 10 score 2022