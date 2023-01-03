Top Recommended Stories
Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023 Out at gseb.org; Check Complete Schedule Here
GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2023 PDF at gseb.org: Students can download the GSEB SSC timetable 2023 and GSEB HSC timetable 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at gseb.org.
GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2023 PDF at gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the date sheets for Class 10(SSC) and Class 12(HSC) board exams 2023 today, January 03, 2023. Students can download the GSEB SSC timetable 2023 and GSEB HSC timetable 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at gseb.org.
As per the Gujarat board timetable Class 10th and 12th schedule, the GSEB 10th exams 2023 will be held from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board will conduct the GSEB class 12 general and vocational stream exams between March 14 to March 29, 2023. The GSEB HSC science stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25, 2023.
Gujarat Board Exam 2023: How to Download the GSEB Class 10th, 12th Datesheet?
- Visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) at gseb.org.
- On the homepage, Click on the ‘Board Website’ section.
- Under the latest notification section, click on the ‘Class-10 and Class-12 Exam Schedule March-2023’ link.
- A PDF document will appear on the screen.
- Your GSEB board exam schedule 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.
- Download the GSEB datesheet 2023 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.
Download Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10th, 12th Datesheet PDF
Gujarat Board Board Exam 2023: Check GSEB HSC Science Stream Time Table 2023
Date
Name of the subjects
March 14, 2023
Physical Science
March 16, 2023
Chemistry
March 18, 2023
Life Sciences
March 20, 2023
Maths
March 23, 2023
English paper – I
March 25, 2023
Gujarati (First language &amp; Second Language)
Hindi (First language &amp; Second Language)
Marathi Paper (First language)
Sanskrit
Urdu (First language)
Persian
Sindhi (First language)
Arabic
Tamil (First language)
Prakrit
March 25, 2023
Computer Education (Theory)
For more updates, check the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB).
