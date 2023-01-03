Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023 Out at gseb.org; Check Complete Schedule Here

GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2023 PDF at gseb.org: Students can download the GSEB SSC timetable 2023 and GSEB HSC timetable 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at gseb.org.

GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2023 PDF at gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the date sheets for Class 10(SSC) and Class 12(HSC) board exams 2023 today, January 03, 2023. Students can download the GSEB SSC timetable 2023 and GSEB HSC timetable 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at gseb.org.

As per the Gujarat board timetable Class 10th and 12th schedule, the GSEB 10th exams 2023 will be held from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board will conduct the GSEB class 12 general and vocational stream exams between March 14 to March 29, 2023. The GSEB HSC science stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25, 2023.

Gujarat Board Exam 2023: How to Download the GSEB Class 10th, 12th Datesheet?

Visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) at gseb.org.

On the homepage, Click on the ‘Board Website’ section.

Under the latest notification section, click on the ‘Class-10 and Class-12 Exam Schedule March-2023’ link.

A PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your GSEB board exam schedule 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download the GSEB datesheet 2023 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

Gujarat Board Board Exam 2023: Check GSEB SSC Time Table 2023 Exam Date Name of the Subjects March 14, 2023 First Language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 16, 2023 Standard Mathematics March 17, 2023 Basic Mathematics March 20, 2023 Science & Technology March 23, 2023 General Science March 25, 2023 English (Second Language) March 27, 2023 Gujarati (Second Language) March 28, 2023 Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality

Gujarat Board Board Exam 2023: Check GSEB HSC Science Stream Time Table 2023

Date Name of the subjects March 14, 2023 Physical Science March 16, 2023 Chemistry March 18, 2023 Life Sciences March 20, 2023 Maths March 23, 2023 English paper – I March 25, 2023 Gujarati (First language &amp; Second Language) Hindi (First language &amp; Second Language) Marathi Paper (First language) Sanskrit Urdu (First language) Persian Sindhi (First language) Arabic Tamil (First language) Prakrit March 25, 2023 Computer Education (Theory)

For more updates, check the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB).