Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023 Out at gseb.org; Check Complete Schedule Here

GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2023 PDF at gseb.org: Students can download the GSEB SSC timetable 2023 and GSEB HSC timetable 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at gseb.org.

Updated: January 3, 2023 2:58 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The GSEB HSC science stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25, 2023.

GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2023 PDF at gseb.org: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the date sheets for Class 10(SSC) and Class 12(HSC) board exams 2023 today, January 03, 2023. Students can download the GSEB SSC timetable 2023 and GSEB HSC timetable 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at gseb.org.

As per the Gujarat board timetable Class 10th and 12th schedule, the GSEB 10th exams 2023 will be held from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Meanwhile, the  Board will conduct the GSEB class 12 general and vocational stream exams between March 14 to March 29, 2023. The GSEB HSC science stream exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25, 2023.

Gujarat Board Exam 2023: How to Download the GSEB Class 10th, 12th Datesheet?

  • Visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) at gseb.org.
  • On the homepage, Click on the ‘Board Website’ section.
  • Under the latest notification section, click on the ‘Class-10 and Class-12 Exam Schedule March-2023’ link.
  • A PDF document will appear on the screen.
  • Your GSEB board exam schedule 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.
  • Download the GSEB datesheet 2023 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10th, 12th Datesheet PDF

Gujarat Board Board Exam 2023: Check GSEB SSC Time Table 2023

Exam Date

Name of the Subjects

March 14, 2023

First Language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia

March 16, 2023

Standard Mathematics

March 17, 2023

Basic Mathematics

March 20, 2023

Science & Technology

March 23, 2023

General Science

March 25, 2023

English (Second Language)

March 27, 2023

Gujarati (Second Language)

March 28, 2023

Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality

Gujarat Board Board Exam 2023: Check GSEB HSC  Science Stream Time Table 2023

Date

Name of the subjects

March 14, 2023

Physical Science

March 16, 2023

Chemistry

March 18, 2023

Life Sciences

March 20, 2023

Maths

March 23, 2023

English paper – I

March 25, 2023

Gujarati (First language &amp;amp; Second Language)

Hindi (First language &amp;amp; Second Language)

Marathi Paper (First language)

Sanskrit

Urdu (First language)

Persian

Sindhi (First language)

Arabic

Tamil (First language)

Prakrit

March 25, 2023

Computer Education (Theory)

For more updates, check the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB).

Published Date: January 3, 2023 2:52 PM IST

Updated Date: January 3, 2023 2:58 PM IST