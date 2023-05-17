ZEE Sites

  • GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2023 LIVE: GSEB Class 10, 12 Results to be Declared at gseb.org
Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: As soon as the results are announced, candidates can check and download the Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 by logging into the official website at gseb.org.

Updated: May 17, 2023 3:28 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Gandhinagar, or GSEB, is expected to declare the results for the GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) Class 12 general stream examination anytime soon. As soon as the results are announced, candidates can check and download the Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 by logging into the official website at gseb.org. To recall our beloved leaders, GSEB declared the board’s science stream results on May 2. The overall pass percentage stood at 65.58%. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2023 LIVE: Marksheets to be collected from schools

    Students will be able to collect their GSEB result 2023 mark sheets from their respective schools.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    GSEB SSC, HSC Results 2023 LIVE: GSEB Class 10 result 2023

    The GSEB Class 10 result 2023 website is gseb.org.

