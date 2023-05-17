Home

Education

GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2023 LIVE: GSEB Class 10, 12 Results to be Declared at gseb.org

live

GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2023 LIVE: GSEB Class 10, 12 Results to be Declared at gseb.org

Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: As soon as the results are announced, candidates can check and download the Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 by logging into the official website at gseb.org.

Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Gandhinagar, or GSEB, is expected to declare the results for the GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) Class 12 general stream examination anytime soon. As soon as the results are announced, candidates can check and download the Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 by logging into the official website at gseb.org. To recall our beloved leaders, GSEB declared the board’s science stream results on May 2. The overall pass percentage stood at 65.58%. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.