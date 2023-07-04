Home

GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Cards Released: Here’s How to Download on gseb.org

GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023: Students now can visit the official website gseb.org to check and download the GSEB supplementary hall tickets 2023.

As per the schedule released earlier, the GSEB supplementary exam will be held on July 13 from 3 PM.

GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Tuesday released the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 supplementary board exams that will be conducted in July 2023. Students now can visit the official website gseb.org to check and download the GSEB supplementary hall tickets 2023. They can also visit their schools for their admit cards.

The Gujarat board has also released the hall tickets for the vocational and Sanskrit medium examinations along with supplementary exam admit cards.

Students who could not clear a single subject in the board exam will be allowed to appear for the Gujarat board supplementary examinations in 2023.

GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023: Here’s How to Download Admit Card

First you need to visit official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Then, you will have to click to download GSEB Supplementary Hall Ticket link.

After this, fill out school index number in the space specified for it.

Then, you need to enter mobile phone number or email address.

Then you click on a link to get OTP to your registered email address or phone number.

After putting OTP, the GSEB class 10, 12 supplementary exams admit cards will appear on home screen.

It should be noted that the results of Class 10th were declared by GSEB on May 25. The total pass percentage was recorded at 64.62 per cent, a little decrease of 0.56 per cent from the previous year. Girl students scored a pass percentage of 70.62 per cent.

On the other hand, Class 12 Arts and Commerce results were declared by the GSEB on May 31. The total pass percentage was recorded at 73.27 per cent.

