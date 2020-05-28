New Delhi: After the Bihar Secondary Education Board published its Class 10 results, all eyes are on other state boards as class 10 Board results are generally out by May every year. But the lockdown situation postponed evaluation. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board was supposed to release the results of Class 10 by the end of May. While sources said the results are expected soon, it won’t be published by May. The official date would be announced early June. The exams were held from March 5 to March 17. Also Read - GSEB 10th Result 2019: Gujarat Board to Announce Class 10 Scores Tomorrow at gseb.org

The results of higher secondary Science were declared on May 17. The results for Arts and Commerce are also awaited.

GSEB SSC Result 2020: How to check your results

1. Visit the official website of GSEV at gseb.org.

2. Click on SSC/HSC exam link available on the homepage (once the results are announced, the link will be available)

3. Go to the results section and enter your details.

4. The result will appear in a PDF file format.

Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC Exam which was carried out in 1,548 centres across the state.