GSEB SSC result 2020: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the GSEB SSC Result 2020 on Tuesday. Those who appeared in the examinations can check their score on the official website gseb.org. Also Read - GSEB HSC 2020: Check Provisional Answer Key For Science on gsebeservice.com

The GSEB class 10 exams were held from March 5 to March 17. Nearly 11 lakh students had appeared for the exams. Also Read - Gujarat HSC Result 2018 Declared at gseb.org: GSEB Declares Arts, Commerce Result, Overall Pass Percentage Stands at 55.55 Per Cent

Here’s how to check the results: Also Read - GSEB Result 2018: Gujarat Board Class 10 Result to be Declared on May 28 at 8:00 AM, Check at gseb.org

Step 1. Students need to log in to the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Click on the link — GSEB SSC result.

Step 3. Submit your details.

Step 4. You will get their result in separate dialogue box.

Step 5. Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

Stay tuned to India.com for details regarding the pass percentage, toppers.