GSEB SSC (repeater/private/isolated) July 2021 Exam Result 2021: Gujarat and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GSEB Repeater Result 2021 for SSC repeater, private and isolated category on its official website gseb.org. Students can visit the aforesaid website and check their results. In case the official website is down, students may wait for a while before checking their results again.Also Read - GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board Class 12th Commerce, Arts Repeater Results Announced, Check Result at gseb.org

Students must keep their GSEB SSC Repeater Exam seat number handy mentioned on their Class 10 hall tickets. The GSEB Repeater Exam 2021 was held on July 15, 2021.

GSEB SSC Repeater Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of gseb.org

On the homepage, enter your seat number

Click on view results

Download for a future reference

Out of 2,98,817 candidates who appeared for the GSEB SSC Repeater exam 2021, only 30,012 or 10.04% candidates have qualified for the certificate. Girls have outshone boys as their pass percentage was recorded at 12.75%. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 8.77%.

Prior to this, the Board had declared the GSEB Class 12th General Stream Result 2021 on its official website. Students can check their Class 12th Commerce, Arts repeater exam results on the GSHSEB’s official websites — gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. The board had recorded a pass percentage of 27.83%.