GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) SSC Result 2022 are scheduled to be declared shortly today, on June 6, 2022. According to the official announcement, the Gujarat Board 10th Results 2022 2 for SSC Exam 2022 will be announced at 8 AM on Monday morning. Gujarat Board 10th Results 2022 will be releasing online atGSEB's official website – www.gseb.org.

Over 9 lakh Gujarat Board SSC students who wrote GSEB SSC Class 10th exam are waiting for their results to be released online. GSEB conducted class 10th exam exams from March 28 to April 9, 2022. Students must keep their GSEB SSC Hall Tickets ready with them to check their Gujarat Board 10th standard results online. Students can also refer to the complete list of websites shared below where the result link will be available shortly. Please note that as of now, the official website is unavailable for many stakeholders.

Students are requested to keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on GSEB SSC Result 2022

Gujarat Board, GSEB 10th Results 2022 – complete list of websites

Students, who appeared for the GSEB SSC 10th exam, can check their results online through candidate login using their six-digit seat number