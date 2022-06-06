GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) SSC Result 2022 are scheduled to be declared shortly today, on June 6, 2022. According to the official announcement, the Gujarat Board 10th Results 2022 2 for SSC Exam 2022 will be announced at 8 AM on Monday morning. Gujarat Board 10th Results 2022 will be releasing online atGSEB’s official website – www.gseb.org.Also Read - GSEB Class 10 Result 2022 to be Declared Today: Check Official Website, Steps to Download Gujarat Board SSC Score

Over 9 lakh Gujarat Board SSC students who wrote GSEB SSC Class 10th exam are waiting for their results to be released online. GSEB conducted class 10th exam exams from March 28 to April 9, 2022. Students must keep their GSEB SSC Hall Tickets ready with them to check their Gujarat Board 10th standard results online. Students can also refer to the complete list of websites shared below where the result link will be available shortly. Please note that as of now, the official website is unavailable for many stakeholders. Also Read - GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2022 to be Declared on June 6: Here’s How to Check Score on gseb.org.

Gujarat Board, GSEB 10th Results 2022 – complete list of websites Also Read - GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 General Stream Result 2022 Declared: Here’s How To Download Marksheets

TitleDetails
Official websitewww.gseb.org./gsebservice.com
Other websitesindiaresults.com etc.

Students, who appeared for the GSEB SSC 10th exam, can check their results online through candidate login using their six-digit seat number

  • 7:13 AM IST

    How To Check GSEB SSC 10th result 2022

    1-Visit the official GSEB website – gseb.org.

    2-On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC Result 2022’

    3-You will be redirected to a new page

    4-Enter your six-digit seat number

    5-Click on the submit button

    6-Your GSEB SSC 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    7-Download and take a printout of your GSEB SSC result for future use.

  • 7:10 AM IST

    What are passing marks required to pass Gujarat Class 10 Result 2022?

    As per the marking scheme published by the Gujarat Board, students need a minimum score of 35 Marks in each subject to qualify the exam. Apart from that, students also need to secure 35% marks in total or aggregate across all subjects in order to be deemed as passed in the Gujarat 10th Result 2022.

  • 6:53 AM IST

    What if you fail in one or two subjects in GSEB Class 10 Result 2022?

    If a student fails in two or less subjects, the board will be holding a compartmental or supplementary exam in coming days. Such students will be given another chance to appear for the GSEB 10th compartmental exam and clear their papers for subjects in which they have failed, without having to wait for an entire year.

  • 6:37 AM IST

    The students who had appeared for the GSEB SSC 10th exam can check their result on the official website of GSEB – gseb.org.

  • 6:36 AM IST

    In 2021, due to covid -19 the examination got cancelled and the students were promoted directly through other assessment criteria and the pass percentage of GSEB SSC class 10th was 100 percent.