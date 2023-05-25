Home

LIVE GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2023 DECLARED At Gseb.Org; How To Download Marksheet, SSSC Toppers List, Pass Percentage

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Candidates can check GSEB SSC 10th Result result link, toppers, state-wise performance, overall pass percentage, latest updates here.

GSEB SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has declared the GSEB SSC 10th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023, at 8 AM. Students who took the Gujarat Board Class 10 final exams will be able to check and download the results through the official website at gseb.org. Students can also check their GSEB 10th class result 2023 via SMS or mobile service app Digi locker. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number. Gujarat SSC examinations 2023 was held from March 14 to March 28, 2023.

