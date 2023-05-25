ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • LIVE GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2023 DECLARED At Gseb.Org; How To Download Marksheet, SSSC Toppers List, Pass Percentage
live

LIVE GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2023 DECLARED At Gseb.Org; How To Download Marksheet, SSSC Toppers List, Pass Percentage

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Candidates can check GSEB SSC 10th Result result link, toppers, state-wise performance, overall pass percentage, latest updates here.

Updated: May 25, 2023 9:16 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2023 DECLARED At Gseb.Org; How To Download Marksheet, SSSC Toppers List, Pass Percentage
AIIMS INI SS July Session Exam 2023 on April 29; Know Admit Card Release Date(Photo Credit: India.com)

GSEB SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has declared the GSEB SSC 10th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023, at 8 AM. Students who took the Gujarat Board Class 10 final exams will be able to check and download the results through the official website at gseb.org. Students can also check their GSEB 10th class result 2023 via SMS or mobile service app Digi locker. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number. Gujarat SSC examinations 2023 was held from March 14 to March 28, 2023.

Live Updates

  • 9:13 AM IST

    GSEB SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Grade wise distribution of students

    Gujarat students with grade A1: 6,111 Students

    Gujarat Board students with B grade : 86,611 Students

    Gujarat Board Class 10th students with grade B2: 1,27,652

    Students with grade C1: 1,39,242

    Students with grade C2: 67,373

  • 9:12 AM IST

    GSEB SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Surat best district again

    Second year in a row, Surat has the highest pass percentage of students among all districts – 76.45 per cent.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    GBSE SSC Result 2023 Declared: Gujarat Board Class 10th Students can check result at gseb.org. Link is activated!

  • 8:09 AM IST

    GBSE SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Pass Percentage at 64.62%

    The overall pass percentage this year in the GSEB Class 10 result is 64.62%. The pass percentage has dropped by 0.56 percent points this year.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Gujarat GBSE SSC or Class 10 result 2023 has been announced

  • 8:07 AM IST

    GBSE SSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Check Gseb.org 2023 Result Through Whatsapp

    Candidates will be able to check the GSEB Class 10 result through WhatsApp as well. The WhatsApp number to access the gseb.org 2023 SSC result is 6357300971.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE : Last year past percentage

    2022- 65.18 percent

    2021- 100 percent

    2020- 60.40 percent

    2019- 66.97 percent

    2018- 67.5 percent

    2017- 68.24 percent

    2016- 67.06 percent

    2015- 54.42 percent

  • 7:35 AM IST

    GBSE SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Passing criteria Gujarat Board Class 10th Results

    To pass the exam, students must score at least 33%. Candidates must obtain at least a ‘D’ in all subjects. Candidates with a ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ grade in the subjects will be required to improve their performance through supplementary or compartment tests.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    GBSE SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Steps to download GSEB Class 10th mark sheet

    Visit the Gujarat board official website, http://www.gseb.org
    On the homepage, click on the GSEB Board SSC result 2023 download link.

    Enter the school index number and password or the seat number.

    Click on the “Submit” button.

    GSEB SSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE: How to Check results via DigiLocker

    Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.

    Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

    Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education” section. Then select the “Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board” link.

    Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result” link from the drop-down list.

    Step 5: On the new window, enter the GSHSEB Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result”.

    Step 6: The result will be available on the screen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.