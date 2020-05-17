GSHSEB HSC Science Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination Board (GSHSEB), has announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12th Science. Candidates can check their result on the board’s official website gseb.org. Also Read - GSEB HSC 2020: Check Provisional Answer Key For Science on gsebeservice.com

To check their result, candidates first need to enter their six-digit seat number on the website and then click on 'Go.' Their result will be displayed on the screen next, which they can also download for future use.

Overall, out of 1,16,494 candidates who appeared for the exam, 71.34% were successful. Of these, boys outshone girls with a pass % of 71.69% as compared to 70.85% for girls. A total of 1,16,643 candidates had registered to appeared for the exam.

This year’s success rate, notably, is higher than that for last year, which was 71.9%. Also, while a total of 36 schools have delivered 100% result, 68 schools have delivered a success rate of less than 10%. The district of Rajkot has delivered the highest successful rate.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results had been delayed due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown imposed after March 24. It has, since then, been extended thrice.