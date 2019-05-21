Gujarat 10th Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Tuesday announced the class 10th result, on its official website gseb.org. Students are requested to remain patient in case the website is down due to heavy traffic, and check after a while.

Alternatively, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students must also keep their admit cards handy to avoid any last minute hassle.

The Gujarat board announced the class 12th science stream result on May 8. However, the results for the commerce and arts streams are yet to be announced.

Know here steps to check Gujarat 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the GSEB’s official website gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘GSEB SSC Result 2019 link’.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked, including your roll number. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result.

The Gujarat board announced the class 12th science stream result on May 8. However, the results for the commerce and arts streams are yet to be announced.