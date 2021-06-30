GSEB SSC 10th Result: Gujarat Board has released class 10 or GSEB SSC results 2021. Students can check their scores from the official website, gseb.org by entering the school index number. This is the first time that the Gujarat Board will have a 100% pass percentage as the Vijay Rupani-led government, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, has decided to pass all the students registered to appear for class 10 boards. Also Read - GSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2021: After CBSE, Gujarat Board Announces Marking Criteria. Check Details
Here’s a direct link to check the GSEB SSC results 2021.
Steps to check GSEB SSC Result 2021
Step 1: Visit the Gujarat board’s website – www.gseb.org result 2021 std 10
Step 2: Click on the GSEB Board SSC result 2021 link.
Step 3: Enter the school index number
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: GSEB SSC Result 2021 Gujarat board will be displayed on the screen.
For Class 10 students, who were declared to be mass-promoted, the assessment was divided between Class 9 and Class 10 unit tests. Out of the total 8,57,204 registered students, nearly 1.85 lakh — got C1 grade. Students will have to appear for compartment exams if they get E grade. Those who are not satisfied with their scores in GSEB 10th result 2021 can appear for physical exams when the situation would be conducive to hold examinations.