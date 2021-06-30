Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: GSEB SSC Result 2021 Gujarat board will be displayed on the screen.

For Class 10 students, who were declared to be mass-promoted, the assessment was divided between Class 9 and Class 10 unit tests. Out of the total 8,57,204 registered students, nearly 1.85 lakh — got C1 grade. Students will have to appear for compartment exams if they get E grade. Those who are not satisfied with their scores in GSEB 10th result 2021 can appear for physical exams when the situation would be conducive to hold examinations.