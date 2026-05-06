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Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 Live: GSEB SSC Scorecard OUT at gseb.org, official websites, direct link, check to scores here

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 Live: GSEB SSC Scorecard OUT at gseb.org, official websites, direct link, check to scores here

The candidates can now check and download their scorecards through the official websites gseb.org, website.gseb.org, gsebeservice.com as well as via WhatsApp and SMS services.

Gujarat Board Class 10 Result (File Image)

GSEB Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 results today, May 6, at 8 am. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Pradyuman Vaja, Gujarat’s Minister for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education is likely to announce the results via a press conference, sharing key details.

The candidates can now check and download their scorecards through the official websites gseb.org, website.gseb.org, gsebeservice.com as well as via WhatsApp and SMS services. This year, 83.86 per cent of students passed their SSC exam.

The GSEB SSC 2025 examination saw a total of 6,99,598 students appear, of whom 5,77,556 passed, yielding the 83.08% overall pass percentage. Among these, 3,42,173 were girls and 4,04,719 were boys across the regular and private categories. The 2026 registered cohort of 9,07,175 is significantly larger, with actual appearances expected to be in the range of 8.5 to 9 lakh. GSEB will confirm the exact number of appearing students as part of its official May 6 result declaration.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

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It is important to note that six-digit seat number will be required by students to check their marksheet. This year, around 15,27,724 students took the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams, which were conducted across 1,701 centres statewide.

How To Check GSEB SSC 2026 Marksheet?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which they can check the results:

Visit the official website gseb.org.

Enter your six-digit seat number under the “SSC-2026 Exam Result” window.

Click on “Go”

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

GSEB 10th Result 2026 Download Link

Check GSEB 10th 2026 Scores Via WhatsApp

Students can access results by sending their exam seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.

Direct Download Link

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15

Minimum Marks Required

The candidates must note to pass the GSEB SSC examination, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall as well as in each individual subject. Those who fail to meet the requirement will need to appear for the compartment (supplementary) exams, likely to be held in the last week of June 2026.

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