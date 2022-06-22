Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board(GSEB) on Wednesday started the registration process for GSEB SSC supplementary exam 2022. Candidates who were unable to pass the exams can fill out the application form through the official website sscpurakreg.gseb.org. It is to be noted that candidates can apply till 5:00 PM on June 30, 2022. For more details, please scroll down.Also Read - RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 to be Released Today; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of sscpurakreg.gseb.org.

Students can enter the login credentials such as seat number and school index number.

Now fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents, if required.

Pay the SSC supplementary exam 2022 application fees.

Download the SSC supplementary exam 2022 application form and take a printout of it for further reference.

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Exam 2022: Check Other Details Here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has declared the Class 10 board result 2022 on June 6, 2022. The Board has conducted the GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 between March 28 to April 9, 2022, at various test centres across the state.

The overall pass percentage is 65.18 percent. Candidates who appeared in the GSEB SSC Class 10 board exams in the state can view their results on the GSEB's official website, gseb.org.