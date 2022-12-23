Gujarat Board Class 12 Exam 2023 for Science Stream Postponed Due to JEE Main. Deets Inside

Gujarat Board Exam VS JEE Main 2023 Dates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSB) has postponed the examination dates for the GSHSEB Class 12 exams for the science stream. As per the TOI report, the Board will conduct the GSHSEB Class 12 exams for the second term of the science stream from February 06 to February 08, 2023. It is to be noted that the Gujarat Board 12th science term 2 exams were earlier scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 04, 2023.

The development comes after several students who plan to appear for the competitive exam asked the Board to change the dates as the students claimed that the JEE-Main 2023 exam dates clashed with the second-term board examination. Meanwhile, students in Assam and Bihar who will take board exams are also concerned about the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 because their final exam dates overlap or are close to the entrance examination.

Several students are claiming that Bihar board Class 12 exams are starting on February 1, 2023, and therefore want NTA to be considerate towards them. The Class 12 Bihar board practical exams will be held between January 10 and January 20, 2023. What could be a sigh of relief for the JEE Aspirants, is that the JEE Main exam dates will not clash with the Bihar Board Class 12 practical examination. However, according to the BSEB Class 12 datesheet 2023, Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 annual exams between February 1 and February 11, 2023.

In Assam, the Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct the HS 2nd year Practical exams between January 25 to February 15, 2023. If this schedule is followed, students in the Science stream will be required to appear for their practicals during the first session of JEE Main 2023.

As per the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 session 1 from January 24 to January 31, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is January 12, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Many students took to Twitter to protest against the clashing dates of board exams and the first session of JEE-Main 2023. These aspirants stated that it is hardly any gap between their practical exams or annual Class 12 exams and the Joint Entrance Examination 2023. Due to this, many engineering aspirants have also urged the testing agency to hold the first session of the JEE Main 2023 in April as they claim, they did not get enough time for preparation. Aspirants have started a Twitter campaign called #jeemainsinapril, claiming that Session-1 in January will cause a lot of mental stress for Aspirants. Apart from the clash with Board Exams, the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in India has also raised concerns.

