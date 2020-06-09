New Delhi: The official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board was a bit slow, soon after the board announced class X results on Tuesday morning. Students were facing difficulty in checking their score as the site was taking longer than expected to load. Also Read - Know Minimum Marks Needed to Pass Class 10, 12 Boards in 2019: Find Out Various State Boards Passing Marks Criteria

They are advised to have patience and keep refreshing the page multiple times. In case you are not able to check your results online, try after some time.

Here’s how to check the results:

Step 1: Login to the official website http://www.gseb.org

Step 2: Select seat — A, B, C, S or P from drop down menu

Step 3: Submit your 7-digit seat number

Step 4: Click Go

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.