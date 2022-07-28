GSHSEB Update: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has released the academic calendar for the 2022-2023 session. The Gujarat Board exams 2023 will be held from March 14, 2023 to March 31, 2023, as per the calendar. The board has also announced the GSHSEB will follow the old exam pattern which is exam pattern before Covid times.Also Read - Gujarat Board Begins Registration For GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022| Check Details Here

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Gujarat board exam syllabus was cut by 30 to 35 percent for last two years due to COVID.

This academic session will be conducting the exams with the entire syllabus.

Schools will be open for 241 days this year and the first term that started on June 10 will continue till October 19, 2022.

Schools will be shut for 21-days Diwali holidays on October 20.

First term exams will begin on October 10, 2022.

The second term will begin on November 10 and will continue till April 30, 2023.

The first term exam will cover the syllabus taught from June to September and the second one will cover the syllabus taught from June to January.

The second term exam will cover 30% syllabus taught from June to September and 70% from October to January.

GSEB will be conducting the preliminary exams for Classes 9th to 12th from January 27 to February 4, 2023

Class 9th scholarship exam will be held on February 7, 2023.

Gujarat board final exams for Class 9th and 11th will be held between April 10 and April 21. Next academic session that 2023-24 will begin from June 5. Also Read - GSEB SSC 2022: Gujarat Board 10th Results Declared At www.gseb.org. Know Direct Link, How To Check