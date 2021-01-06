Gujarat Board Exams 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB is likely to conduct Gujarat Board Exams 2021 in May. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can expect GSHSEB Class 10 and GSHSEB Class 12 date sheets to be announced next week. Soon after the formal announcement of the date sheets, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. gseb.org. Also Read - GSEB Class 10th Results 2020 Announced, Check on gseb.org

According to a Times Now report quoting board official, the Board is planning two dates May 10 and May 17 for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination out of which anyone option would be chosen. Soon after that, the timetable would be released by next week.

Keeping the safety of students in mind, the board has decided to increase the number of exam centres from 5500 to 6700 to maintain social distancing norms set by the center. For which the number of exam rooms has also increased from 60,000 to 75,000 this year. Around 60 percent of the exam centers in the state fall in rural areas.

This year around 10.5 lakh students are likely to register for Class 10 board exams and 5.30 lakh students for class 12 board exams. The Board has already reduced the syllabus by 30 percent.