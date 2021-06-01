GSHSEB Date Sheet 2021 Released: Putting an end to the long wait of students, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, which is also known as GSHSEB, released the date sheets 2021 for class 10 and 12. As per the new date sheet, the GSHSEB will conduct board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in July. Notably, the Gujarat Board exams 2021 will be held between July 1 to 16. Also Read - Board Exams 2021: After CBSE, CISCE Also Cancels ICSE Class 12 Exams. Check Details

As per the notification, the Class 12 Science students on the first day will appear for the Physics paper. Class 10 students will write first language papers – Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia.

This year, nearly 1.40 lakh students of science stream and 5.43 lakh of general stream (arts and commerce) are expected to appear for Class 12 board exams, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had earlier said.

Gujarat Class 10 Date Sheet 2021

July 1 First language – Gujarati, Hindi,Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil,Telugu, Odia July 2 Gujarati second language July 3 Science July 5 Maths July 6 Social science July 7 English second language July 8 Second language (Hindi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabi, Urdu)

Gujarat Class 12 Date Sheet

July 1 Physics July 2 Chemistry July 3 Biology July 6 Maths July 8 English (first language and second language)

The CBSE and CISSE earlier in the day cancelled Class 12 board exams after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.