GUJCET 2020 Latest Updates: The admit cards for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUCET) has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today. Aspirants now can download the admit cards on the official website gujcet.gseb.org.

As per updates, the GUJCET 2020 will be held on August 24, 2020. Earlier, the entrance test was supposed to be held on March 31 but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After downloading the GUJCET 2020 admit card, the students will find their details in it which includes the name and roll number, the name of the examinations, subjects appearing for, examination details, photograph and signature image of the candidates, examination centre details and the instructions.

For the entrance test, candidates are advised to carry with them an ID proof and their photograph along with the GUJCET 2020 admit card.

Generally, conducted for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses, the GUJCET 2020 will be held in offline mode for two hours.

How to download GUJCET 2020 Admit Card

1) Candidates need to visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org

2) Then they need to click on the GUJCET 2020 admit card link

3) Now they need to enter the login details in the GUJCET 2020 admit card link

4) Finally, they will be able to download the GUJCET 2020 admit card