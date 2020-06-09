GSEB 10th Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to announce the results of class 10 today at 8 AM. The results of the class 10 will be released on its official website at gseb.org. Students who are waiting for the results need to visit this official site for the same. Also Read - GSEB 12th Result 2019: Gujarat Board Declared Class 12 Results at gseb.org

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Gujarat board results could not be released and got postponed as the process of evaluation was halted.

As per updates, nearly 11 lakh students had appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting to know their results.

The GSEB class 10 exams were held from March 5 to March 17. Just ahead of the result declaration, the students are advised to keep their admit cards ready for a hassle-free result-checking process.

Here’s how to check the results:

Step 1. Students need to log in to the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Then they need to look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.

Step 3. After that, they can click on the link and fill in all the details to get GSEB SSC Result 2020.

Step 4. Then, the SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box

Step 5. Students should download the hard copy for future reference

Here’s how to check GSEB 10th Result 2020 via SMS

In case the website is down or running slow, then students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263. And then, they will get their result immediately.