Gandhinagar: After a lot of uproar, the Gujarat government on Tuesday cancelled the recently-held examination for the recruitment of head clerks following the leak of question papers ahead of the test. Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Gujarat government, said that the exams will now be held in March next year.

After Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat youth wing chief Yuvrajsinh Jadeja alleged a question paper leak, the state government had initially denied the allegation. But it was forced to order a probe into the matter following public outcry.

"All those who had submitted forms for the exams previously will be eligible to appear for the test in March next year, even if their eligible age lapses," Sanghavi told reporters. Sanghavi said that more arrests and recovery of cash is possible in this case, as the investigation is still on.

“The government is mulling over fast-track trial of this case. We have decided that the accused will be punished in a way that no one would think of leaking exam papers, or even purchasing them, in the future.” Following reports in the press and social media and based on it’s own inquiry, the Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has registered an FIR at the Prantij police station in Sabarkantha district against 11 persons, Sanghvi said. The scam unearthed by the AAP leader shook the spirits of 88,000 candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination for 186 posts of head clerk on December 12.