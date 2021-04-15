Vadodara: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat government on Thursday announced the postponement of Class 10 and 12 board examinations that was scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25. The government has also announced mass promotion for students from Class 1 to 9 and 11. The state chief minister’s office has further notified that the new dates for board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be announced after reviewing coronavirus situation on May 15. Also Read - Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th Exam: Timings Changed, Admit Card Out - Details Here