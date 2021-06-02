Gujarat Board Class 12th Board Exams 2021: In a big relief for students, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has cancelled the class 12 board examination 2021. “Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board cancels class 12th board examination,” said State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. The decision came a day after CBSE, CISCE announced cancellation of class 12 exams in view of the ongoing pandemic. Also Read - UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, 29 Lakh Students to Pass Without Exam

The GSEB board is expected to come up with assessment criteria for Class 12 students.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board cancels class 12th board examination, says State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/IDXjzPdl1g — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12 Exams CANCELLED: Students React:

Prior to this, the Haryana government had decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Tuesday. The decision was announced shortly after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education,” Pal said.

In view of the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the Centre had Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams for 2021. After the government’s decision to cancel CBSE board exams, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) scrapped the ISC Class XII exams for this year, saying that a scheme for evaluating the students will be announced soon.

After chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday evening, PM Modi had said: “Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.”