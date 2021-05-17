Gujarat Class 12 Board Exams 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has postponed the Gujarat Class 12 Board Exams 2021 have due to the COVID-19 surge in the state. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin from 15 May. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the Class 12 board papers will be held at an appropriate time, especially after the coronavirus situation improves in the state, as per a Times of India report. He emphasised that the current situation is not suitable to organise the exams. “The exams, however, will be conducted once the Covid situation is under control. The new dates will be announced later after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15,” Rupani was quoted as saying. Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown: Night Curfew Imposed in These 29 Cities. What's Open, What's Shut | Full List Here

This decision was taken after a core committee meeting chaired by the chief minister and the education minister on 15 May. This is the second time that the state government has postponed the Class 12 board exams. Earlier, the government had said that the state education department will review the COVID-19 situation on 15 May and then announce the new dates.

On 13 May, the Gujarat government had cancelled the GSEB SSC Exams 2021 due to the same reason. However, the education department had also decided to give mass promotion to Class 10 students across the state. Previously, the state education department had announced mass promotions for Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 students as well. As the second wave of coronavirus is not under control yet, the schools and colleges in Gujarat are currently closed while classes are being held online.